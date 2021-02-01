Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.36% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHIC opened at $10.36 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

