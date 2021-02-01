Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.30% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

