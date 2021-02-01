Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39.

Zanite Acquisition Profile

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

