MKS Instruments, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $158.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MKS Instruments by 427.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

