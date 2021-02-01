Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

MRNA stock opened at $173.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of -106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,474,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,453,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,621 shares of company stock valued at $56,861,156 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

