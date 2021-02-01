Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

Moderna stock opened at $173.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of -106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,474,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,453,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,621 shares of company stock valued at $56,861,156 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

