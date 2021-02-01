Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $154.30 and last traded at $157.48. 21,978,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,285,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.16.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,621 shares of company stock worth $56,861,156 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 73.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

