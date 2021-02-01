Moeda Loyalty Points One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.