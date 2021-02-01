Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.17. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

