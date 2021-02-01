Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MTEM stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $572.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

