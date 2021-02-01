Moleculin Biotech’s (MBRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 25,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,258. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

