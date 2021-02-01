Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,328 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

