Mondelez International, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

