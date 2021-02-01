Moneynet (MNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 62.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00396486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.