Monkey Project Market Capitalization Achieves $75,651.82 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Monkey Project has a market cap of $75,651.82 and $343.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 130.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2,085.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,916,568 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.