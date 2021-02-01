Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,189. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

