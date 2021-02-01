Monro, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNRO. Truist dropped their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Monro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Monro by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

