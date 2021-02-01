Monro, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.47 on Monday. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

