MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.13 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $21,228.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00392559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,793,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,772,043 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

