Morgan Stanley Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $158.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.45.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

