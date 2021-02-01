Morpheus.Network Market Capitalization Reaches $117.64 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $117.64 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00007389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 93.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MRPH) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

