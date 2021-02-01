MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $29.98 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.