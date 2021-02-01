Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

