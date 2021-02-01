Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $151.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

