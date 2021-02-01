Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,350 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Seagen comprises about 0.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $235,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,395 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,709 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

