Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,998 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

