MotaCoin Market Cap Reaches $183,874.58 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $183,874.58 and $534.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

