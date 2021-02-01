MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 6%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 3,195,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,857,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.