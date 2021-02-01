MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.86.

MSCI stock opened at $395.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.98. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

