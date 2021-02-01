MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were up 5.3% on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $463.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $452.00. MSCI traded as high as $417.93 and last traded at $416.25. Approximately 708,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 591,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.30.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 773.2% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74,192 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

