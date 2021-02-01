MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were up 5.3% on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $463.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $452.00. MSCI traded as high as $417.93 and last traded at $416.25. Approximately 708,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 591,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.30.
Several other research firms have also commented on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.
In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.91.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.
MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.