mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $38.35 million and approximately $950,423.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.36 or 1.00441347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 37,992,992 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

