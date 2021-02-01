MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

