MU Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,370 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,242,000 after buying an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.