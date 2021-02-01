MultiCoinCasino (MCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $45,341.19

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a market capitalization of $45,341.19 and approximately $10,793.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc . The official website for MultiCoinCasino is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

