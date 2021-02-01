Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE:MUR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

