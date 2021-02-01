MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.94 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $25.94 million and $1.09 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,732,526,857 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

