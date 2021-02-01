MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0025

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $26.54 million and $1.26 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,626,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

