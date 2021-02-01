Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.57 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00010646 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $476.10 million and $56.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.26 or 0.04061767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00396734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00425773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00272235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

