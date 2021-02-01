Nano Trading Up 1.5% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00010037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $457.65 million and approximately $52.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.03910267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00395535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.01261315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00534694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00415899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00256118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

