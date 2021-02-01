Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $135.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 183.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

