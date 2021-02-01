Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) vs. IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Head-To-Head Contrast

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDW Media and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Naspers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $62.60 million 0.68 -$26.43 million N/A N/A Naspers $4.00 billion 25.76 $3.14 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IDW Media and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Naspers beats IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

