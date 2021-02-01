Natera, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Natera in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NTRA stock opened at $106.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $7,317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,555,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

