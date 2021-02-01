National Bank Financial Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.66 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

