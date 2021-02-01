National Bank Financial Raises Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NPI. CSFB raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.75 on Monday, reaching C$47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 424,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,594. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8771542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

