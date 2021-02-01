National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

