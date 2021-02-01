National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.63.

CAE opened at C$28.89 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 135.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.56.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.