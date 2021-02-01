National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion.

Shares of SAP opened at C$33.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.57. The stock has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

