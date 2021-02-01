Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Up 7.7%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. 113,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 55,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

