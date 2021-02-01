Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 2,707,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,921,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $804.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

