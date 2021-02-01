Navcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.57 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018588 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,853,115 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

